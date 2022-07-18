Presidential polls: CMs of UP, Odisha, Gujarat cast vote

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Several Chief Ministers including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel among others cast their votes on Monday from their respective State Assemblies for the Presidential polls.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in the Presidential election.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Jaipur.



Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin casts vote in the Presidential election, in Chennai.





Voting to elect the next President of India is underway in Manipur Assembly Secretariat, Imphal.



The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, and Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)

