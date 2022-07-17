Presidential polls: Patnaik calls Droupadi Murmu 'daughter of Odisha,' announces full support

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Just a day before July 18 Presidential polls in the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get full support from the Biju Janata Dal.

In a series of tweets today, Patnaik, who is also the chief of BJD, said, "Addressed all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from 18th July. It is indeed a matter of honour and pride for our state that the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has been nominated to the highest office of our country."

"On behalf of the people of Odisha and BJD, we need to extend full support to her candidature in #PresidentialElection on 18th July. During my meeting with the PM on 30th May at New Delhi, I have discussed many issues concerning State's interest and sought GoI's support for them," he tweeted.

Patnaik said that all the critically important issues concerning the interest of Odisha need to be raised in the Parliament.

"I would impress upon all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to take up all the pending issues with the concerned ministries so that these are sorted out in a time-bound manner. All the critically important issues concerning the interest of #Odisha need to be raised in the Parliament," Patnaik tweeted.



In June, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. The polls will be held on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Voting for the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. Also in the running is joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Earlier in the day, the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda held a dinner meeting with party MPs and asked them to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming presidential election, sources said. Nadda also instructed the MPs to take care that no mistake is made while casting votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls, they said.

The BJP president asked the MPs to come prepared for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 18 and avoid taking leave during the session. (ANI)

