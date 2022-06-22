Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on June 27; Oppn to run 'good campaign'

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Yashwant Sinha, a former Union Minister and the joint opposition candidate for the presidential election will file his nomination on June 27 in the Parliament with five sets of nominations.

Speaking to ANI, RSP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, N K Premchandran said, "We have already decided to file the nomination on June 27 at 11.30 am. He will be filing the nomination and it will be supported by all the opposition political parties."

"It will be signed by various Political Parties MPs and MLAs throughout the Country," he added.

He further said they have also decided to run a 'good campaign'. The Campaign Committee is formed in which the Jairam Ramesh will be coordinating and Sharad Pawar will lead as the patron of this committee.



"Definitely we are putting very serious fight and competition for the post of the President, the highest office in the country," he added.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Droupadi Murmu, tribal leader and former governor as the candidate for presidential polls.

NDA's Presidential candidate Murmu, while speaking to ANI said, "I'm surprised, I wasn't able to believe it. I'm thankful, do not wish to speak much. Whatever powers are laid down for the President in the Constitution, I'll work accordingly."

"There are candidates. Our work's to go to people, reach out to members of the electoral college and seek their cooperation. I'll request all parties and states for support," NDA's Presidential candidate told ANI, on Yashwant Sinha chosen as consensus candidate from Joint Opposition.

The late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. (ANI)

