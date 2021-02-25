President's rule imposed in Puducherry, MHA issues notification

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Puducherry has been placed under President's rule days after the Congress-led government collapsed after several resignations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a notification of imposing President's rule in Puducherry after President Ram Nath Kovind was satisfied with the report of the Administrator of the Union Territory.

Polls are due in the union territory soon and the BJP and its allies have not staked claim to form government.

"I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, have received a report from the Administrator of the Union territory of Puducherry dated 22nd February 2021 and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act")," read the notification by the MHA.

While using his powers, President suspended the Puducherry Assembly as well.



"I hereby, suspend, until the constitution of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, in relation to the said Union Territory of Puducherry, the operation of the following provisions of the Act," said the notification, while giving details about provisions which have been suspended.

The Legislative Assembly of the Union territory is now hereby placed under suspended animation, the notification said.

On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test after his government lost a majority in the 33-member House following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators in recent weeks.

The Union Territory is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced. (ANI)

