Presidents' Rule should be imposed in Kerala: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): President's Rule should be imposed in Kerala as the state has become a terror factory, tweeted BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday after 14 live bullets were found abandoned with the Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) marking.

"Earlier, bullets and rifles were found missing from the state police armoury and then 14 live bullets are found abandoned near a bridge in Kulathupuzha in Kollam district," Karandlaje tweeted.

She also said that the Hindus are facing persecution in Kerala for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP leader has asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resign.

On Saturday, the Kerala Police recovered 14 live bullets from near a bridge in Kulathupuzha in Kollam district.

Police said the 'POF' marking was found on the bullets. However, a detailed probe is needed to ascertain the fact. (ANI)

