President's Secretary Sanjay Kothari gets extension

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Government of India on Wednesday extended the term of appointment of IAS Sanjay Kothari as Secretary to the President of India.

His appointment has been extended on co-terminus basis with the President or until further orders.

On July 22, 2017, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Kothari as Secretary to the President for an initial period of two years.

Before his appointment as part of president's secretariat, Kothari was posted as Chairman, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). (ANI)

