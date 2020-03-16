President's visit to Jabalpur postponed

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The scheduled visit of President Ramnath Kovind to the convocation ceremony of Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances".

"Due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of Honourable President to Madhya Pradesh (Jabalpur) scheduled on March 20 and March 21 stands postponed," said a letter from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Vice-Chancellor of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.

President Kovind was scheduled to be a part of the 32nd Convocation of the Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya. (ANI)

