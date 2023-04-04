Prevailing weather favourable for viral spread, do not ignore symptoms: Expert

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid rising Covid across the country, including the national capital, doctors have advised people to exercise necessary precautions and not ignore suspected symptoms of Covid-19 as the prevailing weather is favourable for the spread of the virus.

There has been a sharp upward spiral in Covid cases over the last few days, with about 3,000 cases being reported daily across the country. The national capital has also seen a marked increase in cases, with the daily count of infections pegged at over 400.

The number of hospitalisations has also gone up in the national capital, with the BLK Hospital reporting a surge in the number patients with symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever, among others.

The director and HOD of Chest and Respiratory departments, BLK Hospital, Dr Sandeep Nayar said the daily count of patients with symptoms like cough, cold, and fever in OPD has increased.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Most of the patients are coming with these problems and those reported these symtoms said they have been experiencing them for days. We are also getting them tested for Covid-19. Those found infected with Covid are being advised immediate home isolation. However, a very few of them are required to be admitted to the hospital."

"Most of the patients are recovering by staying at home. Also, since the onset of the pandemic, many people have also been taking online medical consultations," he added.

Nayar said at present, only a lone Covid patient is admitted at BLK Hospital, adding that he is comorbid.

"Only people suffering from heart lung ailments and cancer, among others, are at a greater risk of catching Covid. If infected, they need to be hospitalised," he said.

The doctor added that the weather at this time is favourable for the spread of any virus or infection.

"This is why we are seeing a rise in different infections and viral cases. Symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever are being seen in people. Also, over the last several months, people have stopped wearing masks, which is one of the reasons why the cases have increased," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also advised people to be cautious in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

On Monday, Mandaviya said people need to be cautious amid rising cases of the Covid sub-variant, Omicron. However, he added that there was no need to hospitalise patients as the majority are being advised home isolation.

Nayar said BLK is seeing a surge in patients complaining of symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, and body ache, among others. However, most patients are recovering in home isolation.

He said, "If symptoms like cough, fever, or cold persist, do not ignore them and see a doctor at the earliest. This infection first affects our lungs when it enters our body through the mouth and nose. That's why, if you have a cough for a long time, do not ignore it. Consult a doctor at the earliest."

He also advised people of all ages to wear masks and avoid being in crowded places. He stressed the need for people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, in a bid to check the spread of the Covid sub-variant. (ANI)