Preventative measures, social digitalisation can help against COVID: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Fearing non-availability of a COVID-19 vaccine in near future, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday underscored the need for greater preventive measures, social digitalisation and yoga to avoid grave danger from increased Corona threat in the country.

He called for effective use of technology and virtual office platforms for minimising physical interaction to stay safe.

India especially needs to be on high alert as the country climbed to third place next only to the US and Brazil, having reported a over 13 lakh positive cases till now.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister held a three and half-hour-long online interaction with the COVID-19 front line warriors including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Their field-level experiences were being used to identify best practices to extend better services to the patients and counsel their families.

Naidu said that the recommendations from these interactions were being included in the reports being sent by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) to the Government of India every Sunday.

The suggestions were being implemented as they are at the national level, he said. New suggestions would be sent to the government to take remedial steps in the interests of the people's safety and security.

The TDP chief stressed the need for carrying out 'weekly COVID audits' at the level of families, organisations and countries. This would help in understanding the nature of virus spread in order to plan better and to minimise the damage. Systematic efforts must be made to follow best practices and dos and don'ts, he added. (ANI)

