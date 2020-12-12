Preventive measures were taken: Delhi Police assures HC on protest at CM's residence

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police has submitted before the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a petition seeking action against the police authorities for allowing protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, that preventive measures were taken over the apprehensions of breach of peace in the area.

This comes as the mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations continue their protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking to clear the pending dues to the civic bodies.

The police also submitted that as of now the protest has minimised and the traffic movement has resumed in the area and there are minimal barricades and respondent authorities are ensuring that there is no obstruction to the residents and the ingress and egress of the residents from public streets and the traffic is moving freely.



A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva sought a status report from the Delhi Police in the matter and slated the plea, filed by a group of people residing near Delhi Chief Minister's residence, for further hearing on December 17.

Chief Minister's neighbours had moved the court seeking action against Delhi Police for allowing a dharna by three Mayor's of the Municipal Corporations outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence despite an earlier court order, which had restricted any dharna in the Civil lines area.

The plea filed by Civil lines residents association submitted that the dharna is causing inconvenience in traffic movement to the local residents of the area.

It contended that despite the order dated August 22, 2017, directing the police to ensure adequate steps are taken for keeping residential roads free from traffic movement and to restrict the dharna and protest in the residential area and to ensure that no unnecessary inconvenience is caused to the public at large on account of such protests. (ANI)

