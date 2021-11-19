Previous govts did not get tired of looting UP, but BJP doesn't get tired of working: PM Modi

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the previous governments of the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and said that they did not get tired of looting the state but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not get tired of working.

"For the first time, the people of Bundelkhand are seeing the government working for their development. Previous governments did not get tired of looting UP but we do not get tired of working," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of multiple projects in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba to alleviate water distress.

The Prime Minister further said that the resources of the region were handed over to mafias.

"Those who ruled Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for a long time left no stone unturned to ruin this region. It is no secret how jungles and resources of this region were handed over to mafias. Now that bulldozer is being used against these mafias, some people are making a hue and cry," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minster inaugurated several project in Mahoba including Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,250 crore.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity. (ANI)