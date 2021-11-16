Previous govts in UP undertook development on paper, work being done on ground now: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh undertook development work on paper while the work on the ground was taken up by the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister earlier in the day inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway in the state.

"Some people claim that they initiated developments in Uttar Pradesh. They are claiming that work on paper was done by them but the work on ground was brought by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Prime Minister. With just paperwork, nothing can happen. There will be development is the state when work is done on the ground and that has been done by the current Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of the Prime Minister," the minister told ANI.



He further said that the people of the state have witnessed a change and the state government is following the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is free of criminals, and developmental projects are being taken up. There is Uttar Pradesh is moving forwards with Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. People in the state have witnessed a decline in the crime rate. There is now an atmosphere of security and development. Now people claim that they initiated these developments," said Naqvi.

Hitting out at the previous governments, he said that they used to put development works on just paper and keep criminals as their close aide. "However, the current government is working for the welfare of the people," he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and said that both Delhi and Lucknow were dominated by dynasts for years and the partnership of family members kept crushing the aspirations of people of the state.

Addressing a gathering in Sultanpur after inaugurating Purvanchal Expressway, PM Modi said: "In Uttar Pradesh, we have seen a long period of governments who showed dreams of industrialization without worrying about connectivity. As a result, many factories located here were shut due to the lack of infrastructure. It was also unfortunate that both Delhi and Lucknow were dominated by the dynasts. For years and years, this partnership of family members kept crushing the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

