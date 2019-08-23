BJP Andhra Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Deodhar talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday
Previous TDP govt issued orders for printing tickets with religious ad : Andhra govt

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:12 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh got mired in a controversy as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party tried to corner it over the alleged printing of religious content pertaining to Christianity on the back of tickets to the Tirupati temple.
The state co-in charge of BJP Sunil Deodhar had alleged that the YSRCP is indulging in Christian appeasement by the printing of advertisements related to the Christian religion and that the move has hurt the feelings of the Hindu community.
The Andhra Pradesh government has, meanwhile, ordered an inquiry into the episode.
Speaking to ANI, Sunil Deodhar, BJP's national secretary and co-in charge Andhra Pradesh said, "Printing of Jerusalem ad at the back of Tirupati Bus Sewa ticket is unacceptable to secular people. If this appeasement policies of Jagan Govt for Christians continues, time isn't far when ppl of Andhra will send CM&his family to Jerusalem."
He also tweeted, "Advt of 'Jerusalem yatra for Christians' on Tirumala Bus ticket by AP govt is Unnecessary, Unacceptable, Communal & Insult to Lord Balaji. Is the new slogan of YSRCP 'Ravali Jesu, Kavali Jesu'? If this continues, AP people will cut a permanent family tic for Jagan to Jerusalem."
Defending the government against the allegations levelled against the CM, the state government said that the religious material printed at the back of the RTC bus on route to Tirupati was a decision taken by the TDP government.
State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that an inquiry into the religious material being printed on the backside of the tickets showed that the tenders were finalized by the previous TDP government.
"It was found that some of the tickets that were supposed to be issued from Nellore Depot have been diverted to Tirupati and instructions were given for strict action against the erring officials," the minister said.
Countering the argument, Deodhar said, " YSRCP government has been indulging in Christian appeasement ever since he has come to power. If TDP had got these tickets printed why did he not recalled all these and issued new ones. He has been in power for quite some time now. "
Meanwhile, V Sriniwas YSRCP minister said that TDP and BJP leaders are trying to level baseless allegations on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for every small issue with the help of its friendly media and trying to create untoward situations, alleged the minister while assuring action against those purporting the vicious propaganda.
While both parties at it, APSRTC Executive director Koteswara Rao in a press release stated the factual position. "The advertisement agency that secured ad business from minorities department of government of AP in March 2019 to publish various schemes of the then government on the back side of tickets rolls used in TIMS for issue of tickets to passengers by APSRTC buses," the statement reads. (ANI)

iocl