Price of 200 ml sanitizer can't be more than Rs 100: Ministry of Consumer Affairs

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday issued a notification stating that the retail prices of hand sanitizer cannot be more than Rs.100 per bottle of 200 ml.

"The retail prices of hand sanitizers shall not be more than Rs.100 per bottle of 200 ml the prices of other quantities of hand sanitizers shall be fixed in the proportion of these prices," read the notification.

The ministry further added that the retail prices of masks (3ply surgical mask), shall not be more than the prices prevailing on the day a month prior to March 13.

"The masks shall not over Rs.10/piece whichever is lower than that of a mask (2ply) shall not be over Rs.8/piece," informed the notification.

This notification shall remain in force for a period up to June 30, 2020.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnataka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

