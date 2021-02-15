Price of LPG gas cylinder hiked by Rs 50, to cost Rs 769 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 50 per unit, said sources.

The new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder will be applicable in the national capital from 12 am tomorrow, they added.

This is the second price hike in the month of February. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4.

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas. (ANI)