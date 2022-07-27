Price rise likely to be discussed early next week in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The issue of price rise is likely to be discussed early next week in the Rajya Sabha, said sources on Wednesday.

Ten leaders of Opposition parties on Wednesday met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on the issue of the suspension of 19 Members of Rajya Sabha and their demand for a discussion on price rise.

The Opposition leaders sought revocation of suspension of members with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. However, Naidu said the revocation can only be possible after an expression of regret for the misconduct.

According to sources, a broad understanding in this regard was arrived at on Wednesday morning during the meeting of Naidu with the Opposition leaders and the concerned ministers.

Stating that the number of suspended members was on the high side, they suggested that the suspension may be revoked so as to have good attendance in the House. They also suggested that a specific date may be indicated on which the price rise could be discussed. Some leaders felt that unconditional revocation of suspension would be appropriate, said sources.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also joined the meeting.

Sources said the ministers recalled that the government expressed its readiness in the House for such a discussion once Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovered from COVID.

They further informed that since the Finance Minister returned to office, price rise can be scheduled for discussion any day and the schedule for such a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament will be finalized in consultation with the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

At this juncture, some of the Opposition leaders suggested that the discussion can be scheduled soon after the revocation of the suspension of Members or after the suspension period which is till the end of this week, sources said.

While some Opposition leaders said that any minister could have replied to the discussion earlier on price rise, some others felt that Finance Minister is the most appropriate to do so given the issues involved.

On the issue of suspension of Members, Chairman Naidu urged the leaders of Opposition parties to understand the agony that the Presiding Officer would go through before naming the erring Members.

He categorically stated that revocation of suspension could be considered if only the erring Members realize the gravity of their misconduct in the House and regret the same. He further said that such naming and suspensions are resorted to as a last resort to uphold the prestige and dignity of the House, said sources.

Naidu urged the leaders to advise respective party members not to disrupt the proceedings of the House. Naidu further noted that as many as 19 Members trooping into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing the proceedings of the House is a matter of serious concern and merit to be acted against. Particularly so, after several appeals by Deputy Chairman Harivansh for not doing so were disregarded.



Naidu also noted that as many as 63 Members of Lok Sabha were similarly suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015 for persistent violation of the Rules of the House and disruptions.

Sources said that the Chairman also had a meeting with the Finance Minister Sitharaman and enquired about her health and readiness to reply to the debate on the issue of price rise.

Naidu also called to his Chamber a Member of the House who was reported to have shot videos of the proceedings of the House and uploaded the same on social media. The Member was told about the infringement of the rules of the House in doing so and was asked not to repeat.

The concerned Member said that video recording was done only on the first day of the Session and not thereafter and will not do so hereafter.

Leaders of Opposition who met Chairman Naidu were Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal of Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Derek O' Brien of Trinamool Congress, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Elamaram Kareem of CPM, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Suresh Reddy of TRS and Vaiko of MDMK. (ANI)