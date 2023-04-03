Prices of 651 essential medicines will go down by 6.73 per cent: Mansukh Mandaviya counters Kharge

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the prices of 651 essential medicines which were likely to increase by 12 per cent due to rising wholesale price index (WPI) will now witness a reduction in their retail prices by an average of nearly 6.73 per cent.

"I would like to humbly tell you some facts about the information you disseminated through a tweet, on increase in the prices of medicines. Even if the company increases the prices based on WPI, a dip of 6.73 per cent has been estimated," tweeted Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's tweet wherein the leader took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a reported hike in prices of some essential medicines, saying he has taken "supari (contract)" to "pick pockets" of the people.

Further, the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers explained that in India, the government controls the prices of drugs through the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013.

"Essential medicines or scheduled formulations have a maximum price limit called the Ceiling Price, which can be increased each year based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rate set by the government. For 2022, the WPI rate was set at 12.12 per cent, allowing drug manufacturers to increase prices within this limit from April 1, 2023," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that in September 2022, it made changes to the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), adding 870 medicines.



"These medicines were scheduled under DPCO, 2013, and the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) began revising the valid ceiling prices of these drugs. Out of the 870 essential medicines, 651 have new ceiling prices, resulting in an average reduction of 16.62 per cent," it said adding that therefore, instead of an expected increase of 12.12 per cent.

It also said that the increase in the prices of essential medicines due to WPI from April 1 will be offset by the average reduction in the valid ceiling prices of 651 essential medicines.

"Overall, this news is important for Indian readers as it affects the prices of essential medicines, which can have a significant impact on their healthcare expenses," the ministry said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on the Modi government came over media reports stating that 384 essential drugs and more than 1,000 formulations saw a hike of over 11 per cent effective April 1.

"Mr Modi, you have taken 'supari' to pick pockets of the people," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday. (ANI)

