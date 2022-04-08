Prices of fruits, veggies surge following fuel price hike

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country have been rising, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.

The hike in the price of fruits and vegetables comes as the country is witnessing a surge in fuel prices, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In Gujarat's Surat, the price of lemon has gone up to Rs 300 per kilogram due to increased demand and shortage in supply.



This demand for lemon has been rising amid the nationwide celebration of Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan, during this scorching summer.

"The price of lemon has also increased extensively due to the damage to lemon plants during cyclone last year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat," said a vegetable wholesaler in Surat.

In Uttarakhand, the prices of almost all vegetables have increased, with lemons being sold at Rs 200-250 per kg and bitter gourd at Rs 30-35 per kg in the mandi.



"The regular increase in fuel prices directly impacts the vendors and buyers. The prices of the fruits and vegetables have gone up," said a vegetable vendor in a mandi in Uttarakhand.



Amid rising prices, the vendors are afraid of potential losses. They hold the increase in transportation cost as one of the reasons for higher rates of fruits and vegetables.

"The transportation of vegetables and fruits now costs around Rs 6,000 (which was earlier Rs 3,000), so to compensate for that, we have to sell fruits and vegetables at higher prices," said a vendor.



In Puducherry, the prices of watermelon have surged by Rs 50.

The price of tomatoes, chillies, radish, pumpkin, and gourd in Bihar witnessed a jump last week, with the traders saying that the hike in fuel prices was behind this surge.

The country has been witnessing a rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG. Petrol in the national capital cost Rs 105.41, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed the mark of Rs 120 on Wednesday. (ANI)

