Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders reduced by up to Rs 65

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Amid the countrywide lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Wednesday slashed the price of non-subsidised domestic liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas by Rs 61.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 744 in Delhi, it will cost Rs 714.50 in Mumbai (down by Rs 62), Rs 774.50 in Kolkata (down by Rs 65.5), and Rs 761.50 rupees in Chennai (down by Rs 64.5).



The reduction comes in the backdrop of the decline in global crude oil prices. (ANI)

