Prices of Onion, Tomato and Potato cheaper than last year: Centre

New Delhi, [India], October 17 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs has taken up calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer on First-in-First-Out (FIFO) principle commenced from last week of August 2021 guided by the twin objectives of moderating prices and ensuring minimal storage loss.

As a result of which the retail price of Onion in Delhi is viz Rs 44 kg as on October 14, 2021. Similarly in Mumbai, Kolkatta and Chennai are Rs 45 kg, Rs 57 kg and Rs 42 kg respectively. The All India retail price of Onion on October 14, 2021, is Rs 37.06 per kg while the All India wholesale price of Onion is Rs 3002.25 per kg, according to a release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

"The releases are targeted towards States/UTs where prices ruled above the all-India average and also where prices are on rising over the previous month. Till October 12, 2021, a total of 67,3567 MT has been released in major markets such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi and Raipur. In addition, Grade-B onions (stocks which are below the Fair Average Quality - FAQ) are disposed of in local markets in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," read the release.



Apart from releasing in the market, the Department of Consumer Affairs has offered onions from the buffer at Rs 21/kg to all the States and UTs for lifting from the storage locations. "This would enable States/UTs to take up, by themselves, market interventions either through direct supply to retail consumers through retail outlets or release in key markets to bring down prices. The stocks are also available for supply to Central/States agencies involved in retail marketing either at an ex-storage rate of Rs 21/kg or at a landed price after including transportation costs. SAFAL has been offered at a landed price of Rs 26/kg," the ministry said.

Onion buffer has been maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) with the objective of effective market intervention to moderate prices. In 2021-22, against the target of building 2 LMT Onion buffer a total of 2.08 LMT was procured from the Rabi-2021 crop during April to July 2021.

Similarly, efforts are being made to soften the prices of potatoes and tomatoes. The retail price of Potato and Tomato in Delhi are Rs 20 and Rs 56 kg respectively. The All India Retail price of Potato and Tomato are Rs 21.22 kg and Rs 41.73 kg respectively. (ANI)

