Prices of petrol, diesel rise in national capital

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices went up for the third consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 75.04 and Rs 67.78 per litre, respectively on Monday.

As compared to yesterday, the petrol prices became costlier by 16 paise while diesel prices increased by 18 paise.

The retail price of fuel in India is dependent on global crude prices and the Rupee-US dollar exchange rate. (ANI)

