Prices of vegetables spike in Ludhiana's wholesale market

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): With heavy rains destroying crops in several parts of Punjab, the prices of vegetables have soared by three times in the wholesale market of Ludhiana.

According to Manmohan Singh Bitoo, a vendor at Ludhiana's wholesale vegetable market, "Currently the vegetable rates are three times higher than the normal price. Due to rains, the vegetable stock is not coming to the market."

Raju, the accountant at the wholesale market, informed ANI that as vegetable supply has been affected due to rainfall in Punjab, the vegetable available in the market is coming from the neighbouring states.

