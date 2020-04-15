Priest, 6 others arrested for holding Mass in Kerala Church

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): Police arrested and later released on bail a priest of the Stella Maris Church in Willingdon Island here on Wednesday morning for allegedly gathering people and celebrating Holy Mass, in defiance of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Fr Augustine Palayil, along with six others were arrested under the Epidemic Disease Ordinance, SHO of Harbour Janamaithri Police said.

Six devotees who were arrested were also released on bail later, police said. (ANI)

