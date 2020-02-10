Priest found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A priest was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the premises of an ashram in Lucknow on Monday, said police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Amarnath Tiwari, aged between 58 and 60, was found dead in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

After getting the information, the police rushed to spot and initiated the probe. The police is suspecting it to be a murder.

"After getting information about the death of a priest aged 58 to 60 under mysterious circumstances, we rushed to the spot. We are investigating the matter," Hardesh Katheraia, Circle Officer, Bakshi Ka Talab said.

"According to the initial investigation, the case is suspected to be a murder. Further investigation is on," he added. (ANI)

