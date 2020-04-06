Priests at Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Mumbai light diyas after PM Modi's appeal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to ligth diyas for nine minutes on Sunday to mark the fight against coornavirus, priests at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai lit earthen lamps.

Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 pm for 9 minutes and just light a candle,'diya' or mobile's flashlight.

Scores of people in the country joined in by turning off lights at their residence, responding to her Prime Minister Modi's '9 pm, 9 min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.

The total number of cases rose to 3,577 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. And 83 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

