Priests of different religions pray for peace at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Amid ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen Bagh, many religious priests are offering prayers for peace in the country at the protest site here.

Sikh priest IS Bindra read 'Gurbani' on the occasion and told the people that peace can be established in the country through religion and those who sit here in the protest are brothers and sisters and "we stand by them."

Pandit Sant Yuvaraj also performed 'havan' to bring peace in the nation.

Father from OLF Church, Jasola, Alexjender Femin read the texts from the Holy Bible, whereas Maulana Shamim Aktar recited the Quran.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

