Priests, staff at Madurai's Meenakshi Temple screened for COVID-19

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): All priests and employees at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here were tested for coronavirus, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The samples were collected by the state Health Department yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 1683 cases, out of which 752 people have been cured and 20 have died. (ANI)

