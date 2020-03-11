Primary schools, aganwadis, cinema halls to remain closed in J-K districts till March 31

Jammu [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed closure of all primary schools and Anganwadis in five districts of Jammu and cinema halls across the region amid coronavirus outbreak, said Udhampur district collector Piyush Singla.

Cinema halls in the 5 districts including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur will remain closed till March 31.

"All the primary schools and Anganwadis and cinema halls are directed to remain close till March 31 and if any school does not follow the instruction then legal proceedings will be made against them," he said.

All the measures have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI Singla said, "District task force, district surveillance team have been constituted and every medical block has eight surveillance teams which are being handled by tehsildars personally."

"Isolation wards and quarantine wards have been set up in different districts," he added. (ANI)