Prime Minister condoles death of Archbishop of Shillong

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Rev. Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that he was anguished by the passing of the Archbishop.

"Anguished by the passing away of Most Rev. Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to society and passion towards Meghalaya's progress. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Archbishop of Shillong Rev Dominic Jala passed away in a car crash in California, the United States on October 11.

He was ordained a priest for the Salesians of Don Bosco on November 19, 1977. He was the provincial of the congregation's Guwahati province before he was appointed the archbishop of Shillong in December 1999.

