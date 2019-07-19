Prime Minister invites ideas for his upcoming Independence Day address

New Delhi [India], July 19, (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited public suggestions for his upcoming Independence Day address.

In a tweet, Modi urged people to share their ideas and opinions on what should become the key elements of his August 15 speech, just as he did in previous years.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also posted a picture alongside featuring a photo of him addressing the nation on last years' Independence Day.

Users of the micro-blogging website flooded Modi's tweet with replies, suggesting issues for his speech.

"Dear sir, Please request people to boycott single-use plastics and plant more trees and create awareness regarding conservation of environment ." tweeted one.

"Sir, 1. To empower women we urge to have a women security bill in which death penalty is the only punishment for a rapist either the victim is a minor or an adult....after all, rape is rape.....not much not less. 2. our youth is distracting towards drugs n alcohol a lot," urged another twitter user.

In his tweet, Modi mentioned NaMo App as the platform for posting suggestions.

The Prime Minister will address the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day for the sixth time this year from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital. (ANI)

