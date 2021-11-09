Prime Minister Modi-led Central govt made Padma Awards the awards of the common man: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Congratulating the Padma awardees, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that it is truly a unique effort by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Padma Awards the awards of the common man.

Shah's statement came after President Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020 in the morning at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "This is a truly unique effort by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Padma Awards the awards of the common man."



In a series of tweets, Shah said that "Late George Fernandes ji's life is an exceptional example of selfless service to the nation, from opposing the Emergency to the progress of the country while holding various positions. It is a matter of extreme happiness that he has been honoured by the Modi government with Padma Vibhushan."

The Home Minister said, "Late Arun Jaitley ji made a memorable contribution to the development of the country with his wisdom and experience in law, finance and other fields and today it is a very commendable step by the Modi government to honour him with Padma Vibhushan. His dedication towards the development of India will keep on inspiring us."

Remembering former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Shah said that her life was dedicated to public welfare and service to the nation. He said Swaraj will always be remembered for connecting the Ministry of External Affairs with the general public,.

"It is a true tribute to her to be given Padma Vibhushan award by the Modi government for her contribution to the development of the country," Shah said.

The union minister also said that the day is a very good day for Gujarat as Gafurbhai M. Bilkhia, Sarita Joshi, Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain, Shahabuddin Rathod, Dr. HM Desai, Yajdi Naushirwan Karanjia, Narayan J. Joshi 'Karyal' and Dr Gurdeep Singh have been honoured with Padma Shri by the Modi government for their distinguished contribution. (ANI)

