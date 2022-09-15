Prime Minister Modi likely to attend Kullu Dussehra festival, says Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday indicated that there are chances for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Kullu Dussehra fair which will commence on October 15 this year.

Speaking to ANI about the meeting of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival Committee, Thakur said, "Kullu Dussehra is an international-level fair. It is very historical and a very big gathering of our culture is seen in one way. The meeting which is held at the state level regarding that meeting has been held today."

He said he received a message from Prime Minister's Office that PM Modi is likely to attend the festival.



"And I have also received a message in this way from the PMO that maybe this time the Prime Minister may also be present in Kullu's Dussehra," he added.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Thakur said, "On the birthday of the Prime Minister, I give my best wishes."

He said that many programs have been organised across the country on the occasion.

"In Himachal Pradesh also programs have been organised," he said. (ANI)

