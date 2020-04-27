Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with Chief Ministers, via video conference, on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Among those present at the meeting are, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Other attendees include Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma among others.

Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh GC Murmu and R K Mathur respectively are also at the meeting.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to skip the meeting.

"In today's meeting, there was no time allotted for the Kerala CM to speak. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, will be attending the meeting," said an official. According to sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing.

Today's meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of nationwide lockdown. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Prime Minister has already held two such interactions with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)