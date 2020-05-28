Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.

"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British rule. He served as India's Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. (ANI)