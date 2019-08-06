Prime Minister unleashed decision on J-K just as he did demonetisation: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha on Tuesday compared the centre's move of abrogating the special status to Jammu and Kashmir to 'demonetisation' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

"We all remember the last time Prime Minister unleashed a decision to the nation which was also initially applauded for his decisiveness, just like today and that was the disaster of demonetisation. The nation is still dealing with the devastating consequences of that action," said Shashi Tharoor.

He also termed the day as "black day" saying that National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest while whereabouts of NC Chief Farooq Abdullah are still unclear.

"Why we think it is indeed a black day? Because two former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest and the whereabouts of our own colleague Farooq Abdullah are still unclear. We still want to know where he is?" asked Tharoor while speaking in the House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. Shah also introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament. A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country. (ANI)

