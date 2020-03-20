Prime Minister urged caution to deal with coronavirus, Parliament with his address: LS Speaker

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his address to the nation urged people to exercise caution to prevent spread of coronavirus and not feel scared. He asserted that parliament was with PM's address to the nation.

The Speaker said the entire world is dealing with the crisis posed by coronavirus and India is also making all its possible efforts.

"Prime Minister in his address to the nation appealed to people to exercise caution and not feel scared so that their faith is maintained," he said.

The Speaker said that Prime Minister in his address on Thursday told about ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus and announced programme of Janta Curfew on Sunday.

"The Parliament is with the Prime Minister's address to the nation. All parties are in agreement," he said.

The Speaker said it was a feature of country's democracy that in the times of difficulty, everyone works together.

"I thank the Prime Minister and members of all parties," he said.

Members in the House expressed concern over the economic impact of the threat of coronavirus especially on the vulnerable and poor sections.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Economic Response Task Force set up the government will look at various issues. (ANI)