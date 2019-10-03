Faiz Khan, a member of the Mukarram Jah Trust
Princess Esra welcomes London court's ruling

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:42 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Princess Esra on Wednesday welcomed a London court ruling. 
"HEH VIII Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur, his younger brother Muffakham Jah, and Indian Government has won a 71 years old legal battle in London" princess Esra was quoted as saying by Faiz Khan, a member of the Mukarram Jah Trust.
The funds were deposited into the London bank account of the then Pakistan High Commissioner Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola by Nawab Moin Nawaz Jung, the finance minister and External affairs minister under the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, in 1948.
This money transfer resulted in a long-standing legal battle between the heirs of the Nizam and Pakistan.
The Nizam's descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah -- the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad -- and his younger brother Muffakham Jah, had joined hands with the Indian government in the legal battle against the Pakistan government over around 35 million pounds lying with National Westminster Bank in London.
In his judgment handed down today, Justice Marcus Smith ruled that the "Nizam VII was beneficially entitled to the fund and those claiming in right of Nizam VII -- the Princes and India -- are entitled to have the sum paid out to their order".
Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of the Nizam, said, "We welcome the judgment of Justice Marcus Smith. The High Court has rightly rejected Pakistan's claim in favour of India, and the descendants of H.E.H The Nizam VII of Hyderabad. The family has long awaited this judgement."
In 2013, Pakistan commenced fresh proceedings, thereby waiving state immunity. A subsequent attempt by Pakistan to discontinue the proceedings was rejected as an abuse of process by the UK Court. (ANI)

