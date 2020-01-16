Principal of govt school in MP suspended after distribution of notebooks with Savarkar's photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The principal of a government school in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended by the state government after notebooks carrying pictures of Veer Savarkar were allegedly distributed in the school.

KC Sharma, District Education Officer said, "The principal was suspended as he didn't take permission from concerned authorities before approving the distribution of notebooks with Savarkar's photo." (ANI)

