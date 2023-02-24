Principal sacked for locking up students in chamber in Kerala's Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 24 (ANI): The principal of Government College in Kasaragod was removed from her post after she locked up students in her chamber.

Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu said in a statement that the principal, M Rema has been removed on the basis of the complaint filed by students.

The incident took place on February 20 and according to the students, the principal locked up the student representatives for protesting and raising a complaint against the bad quality of drinking water on the campus.



The students started protesting outside her chamber after that. They also alleged that the principal spoke rudely when she was informed that the drinking water was contaminated.

The students started a strike under the leadership of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanding her resignation and sent a complaint to the higher education department and the minister after which action was taken in the matter.

Dr AN Ananthapadmanabha, senior faculty under the geology department was appointed with powers of the principal, including those related to financial matters, the Higher Education Minister's statement also stated. (ANI)

