Principal Secretary to LG reviews preparations for a safe Amarnath Yatra

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), March 25 (ANI): Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, on Thursday reviewed preparations for a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra.

According to a press release, the official visited Ramban to inspect the sites for enhancing accommodation and providing facilities in the district for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

The Principal Secretary and other officials inspected various sites identified by the District Administration for increasing the holding capacity of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to begin from June 28.



He directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the creation of adequate facilities along the National Highway for holding of pilgrims and ensuring their hassle-free movement to the Holy Cave.

The Principal Secretary also issued directions for the immediate formulation of site plans at identified sites for providing boarding and lodging facilities to pilgrims, besides ensuring security provisions. He also asked the District Administration to finalise langar sites and locations for setting up toilet units on the National Highway under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The Principal Secretary was informed that around 10 locations have been identified at Dhalwas, Peerah, Chanderkote, Marog, Seri, Digdole, Magarkote, Ramsoo and Gund Adelkote for SBM toilet units.

The Principal Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner to take necessary measures to accommodate yatris in case of inclement weather and adverse meteorological advisories which result in the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Around 6 lakh pilgrims are expected during this year's Amarnath Yatra. (ANI)

