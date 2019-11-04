Representative Image
Representative Image

Principal Secretary to PM reviews the measures taken by states to combat air pollution

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K Mishra on Monday reviewed the measures taken by the States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle the air pollution.
The Principal Secretary sought to know the details of additional measures taken to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in these states during the last 24 hours.
On Sunday, Mishra held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the three states through video-conferencing.
The Chief Secretary, Punjab stated that he is personally monitoring the situation with Deputy Commissioners of various districts where hotspots have been identified. He added that FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
"The State Government is taking strict action by enforcing the necessary fines for incidents of violation of the said Act," told Chief Secretary, Punjab
While Chief Secretary, Haryana stated that the Chief Minister has directed all concerned to reduce the cases of stubble burning in the state at the earliest. She mentioned that the teams are in the field round the clock to control the cases of air pollution.
The Chief Secretary, Delhi stated that water sprinkling has been intensified, and identified hotspots and corridors are being focused upon to improve the situation. Open dumping of garbage in the city has been stopped and the maximum fine is being imposed and collected from the violators of these norms.
India Meteorological Department indicated that weather conditions are likely to remain favourable over the next few days.
The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action, as necessary. He said there is a need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.
The Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P. K. Sinha, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Secretary, Agriculture, Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, Director General of India Meteorological Department and Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi along with other senior officials, attended the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:08 IST

Plea filed in SC seeking NIA investigation against WhatsApp,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking NIA investigation and lodging of FIR against Facebook, WhatsApp, and NSO Group under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating fundamental privacy of Indi

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:08 IST

No comments till PM or Shah make remarks after Ayodhya verdict,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely be the first party leaders to make remarks after impending Ayodhya case verdict by the Supreme Court and BJP leaders have been told to follow the stance taken by them, a party

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Teachers, PAs draw more salary; Madras HC raps TN govt over...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Madras High Court on Monday rapped Tamil Nadu government over the continued strike by the doctors demanding pay parity with central government doctors saying teachers and personal assistant to judges draw more salary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:56 IST

SC issues notice to Prof Anand Teltumbde in Bhima-Koregaon case

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Professor Anand Teltumbde after Maharashtra government filed a petition challenging the order of a Pune court releasing him in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:56 IST

After India's decision against joining RCEP, Cong says 'victory...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): After India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the Congress on Monday termed this a victory for all fighting for protecting national interests.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:56 IST

J-K: Principal Secretary, Home, briefs L-G about prevailing law...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home, on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the present law and order situation in the newly crafted Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:38 IST

India decides not to join RCEP as key concerns not addressed, PM...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as its key concerns have not been addressed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:38 IST

India's decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM Narendra...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): After India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Union Home Minister on Monday said the decision is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "strong" leadership and "unflinching" resolve to ensure national interest in a

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:21 IST

Hyderabad: Two held for selling fake gold-coated coins

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were held by the city police on Monday for selling fake gold-coated coins to unsuspecting customers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:09 IST

Special train to run between Puri and Amritsar

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a special train will run between Puri in Odisha and Amritsar in Punjab from November 9.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:48 IST

Cyclone "MAHA' likely to intensify till Nov 5: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday that the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'MAHA' is likely to intensify further till the morning of November 5 and then weaken gradually.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:45 IST

Delhi's pollution problem result of 'continuous apathy' in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said the problem of air pollution in the national capital is the result of "continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in enforcing the law".

Read More
iocl