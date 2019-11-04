Principal Secretary to PM reviews the measures taken by states to combat air pollution

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K Mishra on Monday reviewed the measures taken by the States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle the air pollution.

The Principal Secretary sought to know the details of additional measures taken to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in these states during the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Mishra held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the three states through video-conferencing.

The Chief Secretary, Punjab stated that he is personally monitoring the situation with Deputy Commissioners of various districts where hotspots have been identified. He added that FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

"The State Government is taking strict action by enforcing the necessary fines for incidents of violation of the said Act," told Chief Secretary, Punjab

While Chief Secretary, Haryana stated that the Chief Minister has directed all concerned to reduce the cases of stubble burning in the state at the earliest. She mentioned that the teams are in the field round the clock to control the cases of air pollution.

The Chief Secretary, Delhi stated that water sprinkling has been intensified, and identified hotspots and corridors are being focused upon to improve the situation. Open dumping of garbage in the city has been stopped and the maximum fine is being imposed and collected from the violators of these norms.

India Meteorological Department indicated that weather conditions are likely to remain favourable over the next few days.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action, as necessary. He said there is a need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.

The Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P. K. Sinha, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Secretary, Agriculture, Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, Director General of India Meteorological Department and Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi along with other senior officials, attended the meeting. (ANI)

