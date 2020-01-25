Principal Secy to PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on coronavirus outbreak and reviewed hospital and laboratory preparedness, measures taken for capacity building of rapid response teams and extensive surveillance activities.

According to an official statement, during the meeting, the officials apprised the Principal Secretary of the recent developments, preparedness and response measures associated with the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) briefed the Principal Secretary on various precautions and preparations undertaken by the Ministry to deal with exigencies.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed various preventive measures taken by other ministries like the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The officials assured the Principal Secretary that the situation is being closely monitored by the MHFW, in close coordination with various other Union Ministries as well as the state governments and Union Territories.

"So far, 20,000 people from 115 flights at seven international airports have been screened," the officials informed the Principal Secretary.

National Institute of Virology labs are fully equipped to test the virus. All state and district health authorities have been alerted and are in the loop, they said. (ANI)