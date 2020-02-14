Principal, student's mother get bail in Bidar school play case

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The bail has been granted to two women, who were arrested in connection with Bidar school play case, in which a school was sealed allegedly after students performed a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register Citizens (NRC).

The school's principal and the mother of one of the students, who acted in the play had been booked under sedition charges after students staged the play during the Republic Day celebrations.

In the play, the participants were shown staging an anti-CAA sequence where there were dialogues encouraging non-cooperation with anyone asking for documents. A case was also registered against the school management. (ANI)

