Principal, Vice Principal of NRS Medical College resign as doctors' strike continues

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned as the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal, respectively.

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Thursday called for a statewide complete medical bandh on June 14 to protest against the recent assault on Kolkata resident doctors.

DMA executive, in its statement, strongly condemned the brutal violence at Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and announced that the entire medical fraternity has expressed solidarity to the seriously injured doctors.

The organisation is ready for agitation to press for strong legislation and strict action against hospital violence, the statement said.

This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

The incident has triggered protests from doctors in government hospitals across the country, demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners. (ANI)

