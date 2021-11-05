Principles of Adi Shankaracharya still applicable: PM Modi

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the principles of Adi Shankaracharya are still applicable today. He pointed out that Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner and Adi Shankaracharya worked to make society aware of this truth.

"There was a time when spirituality and religion were believed to be associated only with stereotypes. But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make the society aware of this truth," said PM Modi at Kedarnath.

The Prime Minister was speaking after he unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister credited Baba Kedar for reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after the devastating floods of 2013.

"No words to describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya''s statue at his rebuilt samadhi," said PM Modi after unveiling the statue.



PM Modi said, "You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today."

He also recalled the destruction caused by the floods in 2013 and said, "People used to think whether Kedarnath could be redeveloped after the floods. But a voice within me always told me that it will be redeveloped again and it will be more majestic than before."

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at the ancient temple. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

