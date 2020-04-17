Prioritise resources, provide support to most marginalised sections of society: BSP

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has urged the Central government to prioritise resources in order to provide support to the most marginalised sections of the society.

"The entire nation is going through a very critical phase. A lot of hardship is there for all sections of society. I must also add that the poor of this country have suffered the most during this lockdown. The migrant labour, the poor who live in the villages or the cities, they are the worst hit in this hour of crisis," Bhadoria told ANI.

"I feel that resources should be prioritised. Provide support to those who are the most marginalised sections of Indian society and if that is done I think we will do real justice in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, he announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

