Priority to restoring main roads linking apple-growing areas, says Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the situation created by heavy rains with officials in the Sirmaur region through video conference and said directions have been given to ensure that an adequate number of rescue personnel and machinery are placed at important places.

The Chief Minister also said that main roads going towards apple-growing areas and hospitals will be restored on priority.

In tweets, he said officials have been asked to take steps for immediate relief and rescue work and that the state government will urge the Centre to send an additional team for relief and rehabilitation works.



At least 21 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to State Disaster Management Authority, 12 people have been injured and six people are missing.

Flash floods and other incidents were reported from 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports that at least 15 houses were also damaged. Due to inclement weather, several transformers were damaged. (ANI)

