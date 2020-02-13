Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A prisoner convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act escaped from a ward of a Coimbatore government hospital, where he was admitted.
Heavy police force have been deployed at the hospital ward following the incident.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Prisoner admitted to Coimbatore hospital flees, probe underway
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:32 IST
