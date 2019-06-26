Prisoner killed in scuffle at Jamshedpur jail

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): A prisoner was killed while another was injured in a scuffle that broke out inside Ghaghidih Central Jail here on Tuesday.

As per officials, a tussle ensued between Akhilesh Singh's gang and Pankaj Dubey's gang over the calling privileges provided weekly under the inmate calling services.

In a bid to disperse the inmates and bring the situation under control, police had to resort to lathi charge. During the chaos, Manoj Singh was allegedly hit and succumbed to his injuries.

Another inmate, Sonu Singh, sustained injuries and is in the hospital in critical condition.

Anirudh Singh, father of the deceased prisoner, claimed that the administration killed his son. "I received a phone call from Ghaghidih Jail informing me that my son is seriously injured. Upon reaching, I found my son dead with his hands broken and head injured."

"When a child is sent into an institution to learn but returns dead, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the person in-charge," he added.

Six officers have reportedly been suspended in the wake of the incident. (ANI)

