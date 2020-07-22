Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)
Prisoners with good conduct to be released on Independence Day: Telangana CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:43 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of Independence Day celebration.
Rao has asked the police department to prepare a list of the prisoners with good conduct to be released.
In a meeting held with state's Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, Chief Minister examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners, said the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

